Six more bands added to Bloodstock festival 2016

Bloodstock festival is hitting Catton Park this August, and even more bands are being added for the heaviest weekend of the year. Rolling into the main stage on Sunday are Milton Keynes metallers Heart Of A Coward, delivering the riffs on a (hopefully) sunny afternoon.

The Sophie Lancaster stage has also grown in size with bands boosting the lineup on Friday and Saturday. Slotting into Friday are proggy sludgers Boss Keloid, symphonic metallers Beyond The Black and the “universe spanning fantasycore” merchants Fury. Saturday will see cult afro-psychers Vodun and melodic metalheads The Raven Age ploughing into the Sophie stage.

These new bands will join the previously announced Twisted Sister, Mastodon, Slayer, Gojira, Anthrax, Behemoth and more.

Bloodstock takes place August 8-10 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Tickets are available now.