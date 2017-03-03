Bloodstock add Kreator, King 810 to lineup

Kreator, King 810, Inquisition and King Parrot are the latest names to be added to this year’s Bloodstock bill.

They joint previously announced artists including Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Skindred, Blind Guardian, Whitechapel, Testament, Hatebreed and Obituary, along with Soilwork, Wintersun, Macabre and Scarab and Arch Enemy, Chelsea Grin and Oni.

Bloodstock 2017 will take place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

German thrash legends Kreator will play the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Saturday in support of 14th studio album Gods Of Violence, which was released in January via Nuclear Blast.

Kreator vocalist and guitarist Mille Petrozza says: “We are happy to finally return to Bloodstock! Kreator will give you the full treatment this time. We shall kill!”

King 810 will also perform on the main stage the same day in a UK festival exclusive set. They launched their second album La Petit Mort Or A Conversation With God last year.

Black metal outfit Inquisition will headline the Sophie Lancaster stage on the Friday where they’ll play tracks from their latest album Bloodshed Across The Empyrean Altar Beyond The Celestial Zenith, while King Parrot will also take to the Sophie stage in support of theirPhil Anselmo-produced album Dead Set.

Tickets for the weekend are available via the Bloodstock website, while a full list of artists announced so far can be found below.

Bloodstock 2017 lineup so far

Megadeth

Amon Amarth

Blind Guardian

Testament

Hatebreed

Kreator

Arch Enemy

Whitechapel

Possessed

King 810

Hell

Obituary

Decapitated

Inquisition

King Parrot

Oni

Brujeria

Skindred

Annihilator

Chelsea Grin

Municipal Waste

Soilwork

Wintersun

Macabre

Scarab

Bloodstock Festival 2016 live review - Derbyshire