Blood Youth release Mood Swing video

Blood Youth have released a video for their track Mood Swing.

The song is lifted from their Closure EP, which was released in March via Rude Records.

Speaking of their 2015 debut album Inside My Head, guitarist Chris Pritchard said: “It expressed the issues our vocalist Kaya Tarsus has had for the past six years in a way he hadn’t been able to show until the band started.

“With this EP Closure, it’s about what he once felt coming to an end. And for all of us, this EP is literally closure for the personal anxiety we all felt while writing our debut. The whole thing was a recovery process. Full circle.

“You can tell we’re pissed off, hungry and have something to say. We came out swinging, and we plan to continue to do so.”

The band have a number of UK shows scheduled, including appearances at the Slam Dunk Festivals this weekend.

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK

May 31: London Borderline, UK

Jun 01: London Underworld, UK

Jun 02: London Dome, UK

Jun 04: Camden Rocks, UK

Jun 05: Southampton Social, UK

Sep 03: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

New Blood: Blood Youth