Blind Guardian announce North American tour

By Metal Hammer  

Blind Guardian will play 1995 album Imaginations From The Other Side in full on upcoming North American tour

Blind Guardian have announced a North American tour for this September.

And although the German outfit released their latest album Beyond The Red Mirror last year, they say they’ll perform their 1995 record Imaginations From The Other Side in full on the dates.

Vocalist Hansi Kursch says: “I, being asked at least a thousand times by journalists and fans if we were not, in general, interested in a conceptual album performance, have been surprised by my bandmates, who came up with the exact same idea during last week’s journey to Denmark and Poland.

“Lead guitarist Andre Olbrich and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen suggested to make this September‘s Northern American tour an Imaginations From the Other Side conceptual tour. No surprise, drummer Frederik Ehmke was immediately up for that.

“It might be the two beers I drank that evening, but I spontaneously agreed on doing so, and now they are bound and determined to hold me to my word. No way out. I am already using too many words to deliver a fairly simple message – we will play the whole Imaginations From The Other Side album when we come back to North America.”

Support on the newly announced dates will be provided by Grave Digger.

Tour Dates

Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PMRock Fest BarcelonaBarcelona, Spain
Friday, July 29, 2016 at 7:00PMMetaldaysTolmin, Slovenia
Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PMCarpathians Alliance Metal FestivalKiev, Ukraine
Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PMWacken Open AirWacken, Germany
Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PMHeavy MontrealMontreal, Canada
Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PMOpen Air Kinogelände Schiffenberger TalGiessen, Germany
Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 5:00PMProgPower USA XVIIAtlanta, United States
Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PMOrpheumTampa, United States
Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PMRevolutionFort Lauderdale, United States
Monday, September 12, 2016 at 7:00PMZiggysWilmington, United States
Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PMCats CradleCarrboro, United States
Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PMWebster HallNew York, United States
Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PMPalladiumWorcester, United States
Monday, September 19, 2016 at 7:00PMLondon Music HallLondon, Canada
Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PMCrofootPontiac, United States
Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Waiting RoomOmaha, United States
Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PMThe RaveMilwaukee, United States
Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PMPierre'sFort Wayne, United States
Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PMWarehouse LiveHouston, United States
Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PMGas Monkey LiveDallas, United States
Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PMSummit Music HallDenver, United States
Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PMComplexSalt Lake City, United States
Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PMObservatorySan Diego, United States
Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 7:00PMHenry FondaLos Angeles, United States
Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PMFillmoreSan Francisco, United States
Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PMLoud Park 16Tokyo, Japan
Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PMTaipei ATT showbox live houseTaipei, Taiwan
Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:00PMRuhrpott Metal MeetingOberhausen, Germany
Friday, December 9, 2016 at 8:00PMLuckyRijssen, Netherlands
Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 7:00PMX-Mas Bash FestivalGeiselwind, Germany
Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 7:00PMZ7 KonzertfabrikPratteln, Switzerland

