Blind Guardian announce North American tour

Blind Guardian have announced a North American tour for this September.

And although the German outfit released their latest album Beyond The Red Mirror last year, they say they’ll perform their 1995 record Imaginations From The Other Side in full on the dates.

Vocalist Hansi Kursch says: “I, being asked at least a thousand times by journalists and fans if we were not, in general, interested in a conceptual album performance, have been surprised by my bandmates, who came up with the exact same idea during last week’s journey to Denmark and Poland.

“Lead guitarist Andre Olbrich and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen suggested to make this September‘s Northern American tour an Imaginations From the Other Side conceptual tour. No surprise, drummer Frederik Ehmke was immediately up for that.

“It might be the two beers I drank that evening, but I spontaneously agreed on doing so, and now they are bound and determined to hold me to my word. No way out. I am already using too many words to deliver a fairly simple message – we will play the whole Imaginations From The Other Side album when we come back to North America.”

Support on the newly announced dates will be provided by Grave Digger.

Tour Dates

Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Rock Fest Barcelona Barcelona, Spain Friday, July 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Metaldays Tolmin, Slovenia Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM Carpathians Alliance Metal Festival Kiev, Ukraine Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM Heavy Montreal Montreal, Canada Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Open Air Kinogelände Schiffenberger Tal Giessen, Germany Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 5:00PM ProgPower USA XVII Atlanta, United States Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Orpheum Tampa, United States Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Revolution Fort Lauderdale, United States Monday, September 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Ziggys Wilmington, United States Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Cats Cradle Carrboro, United States Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Webster Hall New York, United States Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Palladium Worcester, United States Monday, September 19, 2016 at 7:00PM London Music Hall London, Canada Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Crofoot Pontiac, United States Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM The Waiting Room Omaha, United States Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM The Rave Milwaukee, United States Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Pierre's Fort Wayne, United States Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PM Warehouse Live Houston, United States Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Gas Monkey Live Dallas, United States Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Summit Music Hall Denver, United States Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM Complex Salt Lake City, United States Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Observatory San Diego, United States Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Henry Fonda Los Angeles, United States Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Fillmore San Francisco, United States Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Loud Park 16 Tokyo, Japan Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Taipei ATT showbox live house Taipei, Taiwan Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Ruhrpott Metal Meeting Oberhausen, Germany Friday, December 9, 2016 at 8:00PM Lucky Rijssen, Netherlands Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 7:00PM X-Mas Bash Festival Geiselwind, Germany Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Z7 Konzertfabrik Pratteln, Switzerland

