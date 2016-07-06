Blind Guardian announce North American tour

Blind Guardian have announced a North American tour for this September.
And although the German outfit released their latest album Beyond The Red Mirror last year, they say they’ll perform their 1995 record Imaginations From The Other Side in full on the dates.
Vocalist Hansi Kursch says: “I, being asked at least a thousand times by journalists and fans if we were not, in general, interested in a conceptual album performance, have been surprised by my bandmates, who came up with the exact same idea during last week’s journey to Denmark and Poland.
“Lead guitarist Andre Olbrich and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen suggested to make this September‘s Northern American tour an Imaginations From the Other Side conceptual tour. No surprise, drummer Frederik Ehmke was immediately up for that.
“It might be the two beers I drank that evening, but I spontaneously agreed on doing so, and now they are bound and determined to hold me to my word. No way out. I am already using too many words to deliver a fairly simple message – we will play the whole Imaginations From The Other Side album when we come back to North America.”
Support on the newly announced dates will be provided by Grave Digger.
Tour Dates
|Friday, July 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rock Fest Barcelona
|Barcelona, Spain
|Friday, July 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Metaldays
|Tolmin, Slovenia
|Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Carpathians Alliance Metal Festival
|Kiev, Ukraine
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Heavy Montreal
|Montreal, Canada
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Open Air Kinogelände Schiffenberger Tal
|Giessen, Germany
|Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 5:00PM
|ProgPower USA XVII
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Orpheum
|Tampa, United States
|Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Revolution
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|Monday, September 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Ziggys
|Wilmington, United States
|Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cats Cradle
|Carrboro, United States
|Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Webster Hall
|New York, United States
|Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Monday, September 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|London Music Hall
|London, Canada
|Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Crofoot
|Pontiac, United States
|Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, United States
|Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, United States
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Pierre's
|Fort Wayne, United States
|Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Gas Monkey Live
|Dallas, United States
|Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, United States
|Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Complex
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Observatory
|San Diego, United States
|Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Henry Fonda
|Los Angeles, United States
|Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore
|San Francisco, United States
|Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Loud Park 16
|Tokyo, Japan
|Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Taipei ATT showbox live house
|Taipei, Taiwan
|Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
|Oberhausen, Germany
|Friday, December 9, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Lucky
|Rijssen, Netherlands
|Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|X-Mas Bash Festival
|Geiselwind, Germany
|Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Z7 Konzertfabrik
|Pratteln, Switzerland