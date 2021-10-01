Blanket reveal sinister new video for Romance

Ahead of the release of their critically acclaimed second album, Modern Escapism –out October 8 via Music For Nations – post-rock juggernauts Blanket have released their new single Romance featuring a guest appearance from synthwave maverick GosT. Check out the video below!

Speaking about the track, the band say, “Taking influence from metal and post-hardcore, Romance is one of the heavier tracks on the album, and it’s also one of our favourites to play live. It is a song about obsession, about people being so obsessed with the lives of others, that they create a faux reality, inserting themselves into the lives they are preoccupied with and jealous of.”

“We wanted to find someone with a haunting scream to guest on the track, and all agreed on GosT to add his death-metal-meets-dark-synth-wave approach, and make Romance a complete and more realised piece. Working with GosT was super straightforward too, we did everything remotely which has been the case with almost anything in the past year anyway, so we were used to it. We sent him the project and he sent us audio of his performance, and it was perfect on the first try. We couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out, and we hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”

Modern Escapism takes the post-rock blueprint of Blanket’s 2018 debut full-length How To Let Go and infuses it with reverberating waves of shoegaze eclecticism and sudden outbursts of savage metal. The widescreen, cinematic expanse of blanket’s sound still remains, however, and rather than neuter their grand ambitions, these additional elements have simply expanded their sonic palette without compromising the grandiose vision that gives the band their identity.

The album is about the way we consume the lives of others, and the dangers that come with this. The narrative of the record features a non-specific voyeuristic protagonist, the Static Man, who watches the lives of others as if he was standing outside a tower block, and can see into each window, finding a unique chronicle behind every door.

To celebrate their upcoming release, Blanket have announced two UK shows this autumn. They'll play at London's Shacklewell Arms on November 17 and at Manchester's Night People on November 20.