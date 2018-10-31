Blanket take John Carpenter’s Halloween theme and give it a ghoulish makeover

Blanket have released a video showcasing their take on John Carpenter’s iconic Halloween theme.

The UK outfit have decided to give the film score a twist of prog by introducing riffs, intricate guitar work and galloping drums over the famous piano tinkle.

Bassist Matthew Sheldon says: “Since the inception of Blanket, we’ve always seen our music as hugely cinematic. We take great inspiration from the cinematic juggernauts of the silver screen, perhaps none more so than the work of John Carpenter.

“His use of alternative time signatures, intricate scales and unconventional textures is always something we constantly try to parallel in our music.

“The high-concept and thoroughly challenging themes within his movies are a source of ever-present inspiration in our work.”

Sheldon says the band are fans of classic horror films, with Halloween holding a special place in their affections.

He adds: “We can all vividly remember watching it for the first time and the impact that the synergy between the music and the terrifying actions of Michael Myers had in producing an atmosphere of pure terror and foreboding.

“We’re hugely excited, especially considering the recent anniversary of this hugely prominent film, to recreate this iconic piece of music and bestow it with our own musical concepts and intentions.”

Blanket will head out on the road with Zeal & Ardor across the UK from the end of next month. Find a full list of dates below.

Blanket and Zeal & Ardor 2019 UK tour dates

Nov 30: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 01: Brighton The Haunt

Dec 02: London Electric Ballroom

Dec 04: Birmingham Institute 2

Dec 05: Manchester Gorilla

Dec 06: Leeds Church

Dec 07: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut