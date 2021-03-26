blanket return with new video for White Noise

Prog Award-nominated post-rockers blanket have released a video for a brand new single White Noise, which is released today through Music For Nations. You can watch the new video below.

The new video, shot by the band themselves, explores the obsession of modern culture with other people’s lives and the looking glass voyeurism that screens emanate into contemporary culture.

“White Noise evolved from an idea we had during the production of our previous record, we stuck with the idea, and as the piece matured we followed with it, and this track really became the basis of the sonic progression of the new record," the band explain.

"With White Noise we explored influences from artists we’ve always loved but haven’t previously pulled from, such as Converge, Cave In and Deftones, to create a much heavier sound while still atmospheric and with some post-rock influence.

"The themes of this song and accompanying music video are an introduction to the concept of ‘Modern Escapism’ as we introduce you to the voyeuristic figure who acts as the omnipotent protagonist for our forthcoming album."

blanket released their acclaimed debut album How To Let Go in 2018. The band are currently working on the follow-up.