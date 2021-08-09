blanket release video for new single In Awe

Prog Award-nominated post-rockers blanket have released a video for their brand new single In Awe, which is released today through Music For Nations. In Awe features the debut of an aggressive vocal provided by Loathe’s Kadeem France. You can watch the new video, shot in an ornate 1920s theatre/turned arts council community space in Blackpool by the band, below.

In Awe is the third single to be taken from the Blackpool quartet's second album, Modern Escapism through Music For Nations Records on September 10. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

“We knew this track would benefit from this style of vocal and we were already big fans of Loathe so reached out," the band explain. "It was a pretty seamless process really, we hit the Loathe guys up on Zoom, gave them the concept of the song, and our lyrics, with the freedom to interpret and project any way they felt right. Kadeem recorded remotely and got it back to us, once we got it all lined up with the original audio it immediately clicked and felt like the song was finally complete.

“In Awe is a song about loss and obsession over a return to a brighter and more hopeful time. While the lyrics appear to be about a person out of reach, it is not necessarily so literal, instead, the loss could refer to a psychological state of emotion, of hope, as the world plunges further into darkness, In Awe tries to cling onto the rapture of some abstract ‘before time’.”

To celebrate the release of Modern Escapism, blanket will perform the album in full in what will be the ideal pictorial accompaniment to experience this record in its most complete and cinematic form. With Through The Glass, blanket will curate a visual representation of the main themes encapsulated in the new record, the voyeuristic nature of what modern escapism is.

