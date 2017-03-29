Blackfield confirm UK and European tour dates

Blackfield have announced a nine-date UK and European tour which will take place later this year.
The shows will kick off in Paris on May 20 and wrap up with a set in Berlin on May 30.
Aviv Geffen has lined up the shows in support of their latest album Blackfield V which featured Steven Wilson and was released in February via Kscope Records. Wilson will not be part of the tour.
Blackfield V was written and recorded over the space of 18 months in both Israel and England. Joining Wilson and Geffen on the album are drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman, while string arrangements are performed by the London Session Orchestra.
Blackfield previously released a lyric video for the track From 44 To 48 and the Lasse Hoile-directed promo for Lonely Soul.
Find a full list of Blackfield tour dates below.
Blackfield 2017 European tour dates
May 20: Paris La Boule Noire, France
May 21: Brussels La Madeleine, Belgium
May 23: Birmingham Institute 2, UK
May 24: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK
May 25: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
May 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
May 28: Hamburg Knust, Germany
May 29: Colgone Luxor, Germany
May 30: Berlin Musik and Frieden, Germany
