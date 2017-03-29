Blackfield confirm UK and European tour dates

Blackfield have announced a nine-date UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

The shows will kick off in Paris on May 20 and wrap up with a set in Berlin on May 30.

Aviv Geffen has lined up the shows in support of their latest album Blackfield V which featured Steven Wilson and was released in February via Kscope Records. Wilson will not be part of the tour.

Blackfield V was written and recorded over the space of 18 months in both Israel and England. Joining Wilson and Geffen on the album are drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman, while string arrangements are performed by the London Session Orchestra.

Blackfield previously released a lyric video for the track From 44 To 48 and the Lasse Hoile-directed promo for Lonely Soul.

Find a full list of Blackfield tour dates below.

May 20: Paris La Boule Noire, France

May 21: Brussels La Madeleine, Belgium

May 23: Birmingham Institute 2, UK

May 24: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

May 25: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

May 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

May 28: Hamburg Knust, Germany

May 29: Colgone Luxor, Germany

May 30: Berlin Musik and Frieden, Germany

A question of balance: Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen's Blackfield is back