Blackberry Smoke add Glasgow show

Blackberry Smoke have added an extra show to their upcoming UK tour.

They’ll kick off a run of European appearances later this week in support of fourth album Holding All The Roses, released in February via Rounder.

The tour previously featured five UK gigs, but the band have added an extra date at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on November 9 – their only Scottish appearance.

Holding All The Roses was recently nominated in the Best Album category for this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards.

A video of their track Rock And Roll Again was issued last month.

Oct 17: Madrid BUT, Spain

Oct 18: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain

Oct 20: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 23: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 24: Vienna Flex, Austria

Oct 26: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Oct 27: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Oct 29: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Oct 30: Lund Mejeriet, Sweden

Nov 01: AmsterdamParadiso Grote Zaal, Netherlands

Nov 03: Birmingham Academy, UK

Nov 04: Sheffield Academy, UK

Nov 05: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 06: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 08: London The Forum, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 14: Ocala Harvest Fest, FL

Nov 27: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Dec 06: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel, NV

Dec 08: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel, NV

Dec 12: Asheville The 27th Annual Christmas Jam, NC