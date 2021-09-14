Blackberry Smoke to release Rolling Stones covers album for Record Store Day

Georgia's very own Blackberry Smoke are releasing an album of Rolling Stones covers on Record Store Day Black Friday, November 26.

The album, Stoned, will be pressed on red vinyl and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. The tracks were recorded last November at Welcome To 1979 studios in Nashville, TN.

"This album was recorded, mixed, mastered and cut directly onto a vinyl master in one live take per side," say the band. "So there was no overdubs, edits, punch-ins or remixing. We brought in some horns and The Black Bettys to help out as well."

Mastering direct to vinyl piles the pressure on the musicians involved, as once the recording has started it cannot stop until the end of the side, so each side is a complete single take.

Earlier this year, Music Radar asked Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr why it's so difficult to replicate the Rolling Stones sound.

“I don’t know," answered Starr. "Maybe, well, it could have had blistering lead guitar all over it, and it doesn’t. And there are songs where, sometimes, you are thinking, ‘Where is Mick Taylor?’ And then you’ll hear him at the very end of the song. ‘Oh, there he is!’

“He’s just so tasteful, and who knows if that is them being tasteful or if it was so many drugs and the surroundings and the situation they found themselves in. But that is what I love. There’s just enough there to make you want more."

Blackberry Smoke: Stoned Tracklist

Side A

All Down The Line

Sway

Can't You Hear Me Knockin'

Side B

Tumbling Dice

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

I Got The Blues

Street Fighting Man