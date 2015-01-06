Blackberry Smoke: Holding All The Roses

This is the fourth album from a band some have hailed as Southern rock messiahs, coming from a similar background to Pantera and also Black Stone Cherry.

At its best, Holding All The Roses really has the scent of recent Clutch. This much is clear on Let Me Help You (Find The Door) and Living In The Song, both of which have a mid-paced, sliding boogie cushion, and the confidently smart groove of Rock And Roll Again.

Where the album does slip a little is on slower songs like Woman In The Moon and No Way Back To Eden, which meander and lose focus. But thankfully, for the most part, the ’Smoke sound fired up and out of the pocket of the aforementioned Black Stone Cherry, plus the Black Crowes. This might be due to producer Brendan O’Brien having a strong connection with both. Yet there are also hints of AC/DC and Rival Sons. Holding All The Roses opens up the band’s horizons. It’s a strong enough album to show these Atlantan rockers are finally coming into their own.

Via Earache