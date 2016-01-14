Black Veil Brides tease upcoming album

Black Veil Brides have uploaded a seven-second Instagram video from the studio which hints at the sound of their forthcoming release.

The metalcore five-piece are once again working with Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann on the successor to 2014’s self-titled full-length. They first worked with the producer on their record Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones two years ago.

Black Veil Brides announced to fans last month that they were re-entering the studio to begin pre-production on album number five.

Frontman Andy Biersack previously told Jagermeister UK that the band are under less pressure than before when writing music.

He said: “We’ve never had an opportunity, in all of our career, to make a record that had some time behind it.

“Every record that we’ve done has been a really quick turnaround, and that’s not by design – that’s because, times being what they are, the record label goes, ‘Give us a record now.’

“And we go, ‘We wanna do this crazy concept record.’ And they go, ‘Well, you have two months to do it. So good luck with that.’ Now, by virtue of the fans, we’ve got an opportunity to take a little bit of time.”

The 25-year-old vocalist is also working on his debut solo album – which will include guest appearances from rock icons such as Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump and former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Biersack hinted last week that his own material is a departure from his work with BVB, revealing that his album has “no guitar solos” and sounds more like “U2 than Megadeth.”