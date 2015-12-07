Black Veil Brides hit studio to make 5th album

Black Veil Brides have teamed up with Goldfinger frontman and producer John Feldmann to begin pre-production on the successor to last year’s self-titled album.

The Californian rockers first worked with Feldmann on their record Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones two years ago.

They say via Instagram: ”Excited for another day of pre production with John Feldy for the new Black Veil Brides record.”

Andy Biersack previously told Jagermeister UK that they will be doing things differently this time out.

He said: “We’ve never had an opportunity, in all of our career, to make a record that had some time behind it.

“Every record that we’ve done has been a really quick turnaround, and that’s not by design – that’s because, times being what they are, the record label goes, ‘Give us a record now.’

“And we go, ‘We wanna do this crazy concept record.’ And they go, ‘Well, you have two months to do it. So good luck with that.’ Now, by virtue of the fans, we’ve got an opportunity to take a little bit of time.”

Black Veil Brides released their first ever concert DVD and Blu-Ray Alive And Burning on July 10 and headlined the Vans Warped Tour in London in October.

Biersack is also working with Feldmann on his debut solo album – which will include guest appearances from rock icons such as Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump and former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.