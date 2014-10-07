Trending

Black Veil Brides launch Heart On Fire video

By ()

View promo for track from self-titled 4th album

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their track Heart On Fire.

It’s taken from their self-titled fourth album, set for launch on October 28 via Universal.

Frontman Andy Biersack says: “I think we’re more passionate today about the band than we’ve ever been, and that’s a really cool thing. The song is really about allowing yourself to keep that passion burning for something that you truly enjoy.”

BVB are currently touring the UK.

Tour dates

Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 08: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 09: Norwich UEA LCR

Oct 11: Exeter Great Hall

Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 17: O2 Leeds Academy

IV tracklist

  1. Heart Of Fire

  2. Faithless

  3. Devil In The Mirror

  4. Goodbye Agony

  5. World Of Sacrifice

  6. Last Rites

  7. Stolen Omen

  8. Walk Away

  9. Drag Me To The Grave

  10. Shattered God

  11. Crown Of The Thorns

See more Metal Hammer news