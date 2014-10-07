Black Veil Brides launch Heart On Fire video

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their track Heart On Fire.

It’s taken from their self-titled fourth album, set for launch on October 28 via Universal.

Frontman Andy Biersack says: “I think we’re more passionate today about the band than we’ve ever been, and that’s a really cool thing. The song is really about allowing yourself to keep that passion burning for something that you truly enjoy.”

BVB are currently touring the UK.

Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 08: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 09: Norwich UEA LCR

Oct 11: Exeter Great Hall

Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 17: O2 Leeds Academy

IV tracklist