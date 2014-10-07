Black Veil Brides launch Heart On Fire video

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their track Heart On Fire.
It’s taken from their self-titled fourth album, set for launch on October 28 via Universal.
Frontman Andy Biersack says: “I think we’re more passionate today about the band than we’ve ever been, and that’s a really cool thing. The song is really about allowing yourself to keep that passion burning for something that you truly enjoy.”
BVB are currently touring the UK.
Tour dates
Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy
Oct 08: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 09: Norwich UEA LCR
Oct 11: Exeter Great Hall
Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo
Oct 13: Newcastle O2 Academy
Oct 17: O2 Leeds Academy
IV tracklist
Heart Of Fire
Faithless
Devil In The Mirror
Goodbye Agony
World Of Sacrifice
Last Rites
Stolen Omen
Walk Away
Drag Me To The Grave
Shattered God
Crown Of The Thorns