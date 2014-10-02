Black Veil Brides issue studio update

Black Veil Brides have launched a studio update video showing the band at work on their upcoming album IV.

The clip shows the band on the final day of recording in Vancouver and the start of the mixing process at The Jim Henson Company in Hollywood with producer Bob Rock.

The album, the follow-up to 2013’s Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones, is released on October 28 via Universal – and frontman Andy Biersack previously said working with Rock was a great fit for the band.

He said: “So many of the records that influenced us or that we loved growing up were produced by him. It was something we’d been talking about for the last year and when we found out Bob was interested, it was a nice coincidence.”

The band have lined up 10 UK shows starting in Cardiff this week, while the album is currently available to pre-order.

Oct 03: Great Hall Cardiff University

Oct 04: O2 Academy Brixton

Oct 05: O2 Guildhall Southampton

Oct 07: O2 Academy Birmingham

Oct 08: Rock City Nottingham

Oct 09: UEA LCR Norwich

Oct 11: Great Hall Exeter

Oct 12: O2 Apollo Manchester

Oct 13: O2 Academy Newcastle

Oct 17:O2 Academy Leeds

IV Tracklist