Black Veil Brides issue studio update

Black Veil Brides have launched a studio update video showing the band at work on their upcoming album IV.
The clip shows the band on the final day of recording in Vancouver and the start of the mixing process at The Jim Henson Company in Hollywood with producer Bob Rock.
The album, the follow-up to 2013’s Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones, is released on October 28 via Universal – and frontman Andy Biersack previously said working with Rock was a great fit for the band.
He said: “So many of the records that influenced us or that we loved growing up were produced by him. It was something we’d been talking about for the last year and when we found out Bob was interested, it was a nice coincidence.”
The band have lined up 10 UK shows starting in Cardiff this week, while the album is currently available to pre-order.
Tour dates
Oct 03: Great Hall Cardiff University
Oct 04: O2 Academy Brixton
Oct 05: O2 Guildhall Southampton
Oct 07: O2 Academy Birmingham
Oct 08: Rock City Nottingham
Oct 09: UEA LCR Norwich
Oct 11: Great Hall Exeter
Oct 12: O2 Apollo Manchester
Oct 13: O2 Academy Newcastle
Oct 17:O2 Academy Leeds
IV Tracklist
Heart Of Fire
Faithless
Devil In The Mirror
Goodbye Agony
World Of Sacrifice
Last Rites
Stolen Omen
Walk Away
Drag Me To The Grave
Shattered God
Crown Of The Thorns