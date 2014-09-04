Black Veil Brides detail album No.4

Black Veil Brides have announced details of their upcoming album IV.

The sequel to 2013’s Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones launches on October 28 via Universal.

Frontman Andy Biersack previously said the album was going to have a “heavy, traditional rock ‘n’ roll” vibe and revealed producer Bob Rock was the perfect fit for the band.

He told Rock Sound: “Bob was a great fit. So many of the records that influenced us or that we loved growing up were produced by him. It was something we’d been talking about for the last year, and when we found out Bob was interested, it was a nice coincidence.”

Along with the album launch, the band have 10 live UK dates scheduled for October.

IV tracklist

Heart Of Fire Faithless Devil In The Mirror Goodbye Agony World Of Sacrifice Last Rites Stolen Omen Walk Away Drag Me To The Grave Shattered God Crown Of The Thorns

Tour dates

Oct 03: Cardiff University Great Hall

Oct 04: London O2 Academy Brixton

Oct 05: Southampton Guildhall

Oct 07: Birmingham Academy

Oct 08: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 09: Norwich UEA

Oct 11: Exeter Great Hall

Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 17: Leeds O2 Academy