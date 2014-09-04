Black Veil Brides detail album No.4

Black Veil Brides have announced details of their upcoming album IV.
The sequel to 2013’s Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones launches on October 28 via Universal.
Frontman Andy Biersack previously said the album was going to have a “heavy, traditional rock ‘n’ roll” vibe and revealed producer Bob Rock was the perfect fit for the band.
He told Rock Sound: “Bob was a great fit. So many of the records that influenced us or that we loved growing up were produced by him. It was something we’d been talking about for the last year, and when we found out Bob was interested, it was a nice coincidence.”
Along with the album launch, the band have 10 live UK dates scheduled for October.
IV tracklist
Heart Of Fire
Faithless
Devil In The Mirror
Goodbye Agony
World Of Sacrifice
Last Rites
Stolen Omen
Walk Away
Drag Me To The Grave
Shattered God
Crown Of The Thorns
Tour dates
Oct 03: Cardiff University Great Hall
Oct 04: London O2 Academy Brixton
Oct 05: Southampton Guildhall
Oct 07: Birmingham Academy
Oct 08: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 09: Norwich UEA
Oct 11: Exeter Great Hall
Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo
Oct 13: Newcastle O2 Academy
Oct 17: Leeds O2 Academy