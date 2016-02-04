Black Stone Cherry release Dreams video

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their track In Our Dreams.

It features on their fifth album entitled Kentucky – out on April 1 via Mascot Label Group.

The video is set in a post-apocalyptic underwater world ruled by a nefarious leader – and drummer John Fred Young credits director Kyle Cogan with bringing the lyrics to life in the promo.

He says: “Kyle Cogan helped us to forge new ground, visually. His unique sci-fi storyline of two sisters, tragically separated into two social classes in an oppressed underwater civilisation run by an evil leader, accompanied the lyrics so well. Metaphorically, the story feels like it relates to current world circumstances.”

Cogan adds: “From concept to completion, it was a total collaboration across many disciplines. We worked with the band to create a striking narrative that would require a heavily stylised world.

“It was great to see the vision come alive practically on set, and through visual effects in post production.”

Black Stone Cherry are currently on the road across the UK on the Carnival Of Madness tour where they’re joined on the bill by Shinedown, Halestorm and Highly Suspect.

They’ll return to the UK this summer for a headline set at the Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Maidstone, on July 23 and 24.

Kentucky is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.

Black Stone Cherry Kentucky tracklist