Black Stone Cherry post lyric video for Soul Machine

Black Stone Cherry have unveiled another track from their upcoming fifth album, Kentucky.

The quartet self-produced their fifth album and took the opportunity to explore a number of musical styles in the studio.

Soul Machine sees the band joined by backing vocalists Sandra and Toynnia Dye and the addition of a horn section, featuring Jonas Butler and Ryan Stiles.

Says frontman Chris Robertson: “It was cool to try a couple of new things. They add a real element, they’re not really at the forefront, but we were able to do that without being told ‘Oh, that’s not gonna sell’ or ‘ That’s not gonna work right’. But since we were doing this on our own and we produced the record ourselves, we kinda got to do it the way we wanted to.”

Kentucky will be released on April 1 through Mascot Records. You can pre-order it here.