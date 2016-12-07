Black Spiders announce farewell tour dates

Black Spiders have announced their ‘final tour’ – branded Fuck Off Black Spiders.

The band announced in October that they were to go on an indefinite hiatus, blaming geographical reasons for the decision.

Now they’ve announced eight farewell UK shows for April and May of next year.

Mainman Pete ‘Spider’ Spiby tells TeamRock: “The moons aligned with the seas, hoofs are being shoed, capes dry cleaned and alehouse doors are open, so we thought we’d pay our last respects to those who kept us going, just one more time. With feeling.

“To quote the great man himself, ‘Another town I’ve left behind, another drink, completely blind, another hotel I can’t find.’”

Black Spiders formed in Sheffield, UK, in 2008 and released their debut album Sons Of The North in 2011. Their second, and final, album This Savage Land followed in 2013.

Metal Hammer’s review of This Savage Land reads: “It goes without saying that This Savage Land isn’t reinventing the wheel by any means, but that’s not the point. Where others are happy to mimic and water down, Black Spiders take those ingredients and go harder, faster and louder.

“It’s what’s made Airbourne the best rock’n’roll band of recent times, and it’s put the Spiders in a very similar league.”

Black Spiders Fuck Off Black Spiders UK tour 2017

Apr 27: Birmingham Mama Roux

Apr 28: Manchester Sound Control

Apr 29: London Desertfest

Apr 30: Southampton Joiners

May 01: Bristol Thekla

May 02: Sheffield Corporation

May 03: Glasgow Stereo

May 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms