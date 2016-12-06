The 10 meanest Nickelback memes

Last week, Canadian cop Rob Hartlen posted a message on the Kensington Police Service Facebook page, making a light-hearted threat that anyone arrested for DUI would be made to listen to Nickelback on their way to jail. He has since apologised to the band and removed the post.

What if everyone in the world who was mean about Nickelback took time out to apologise for their sarcastic actions? The band wouldn’t get anything done. To be fair, the Internet has been pretty cruel to Nickelback over the years. Even scientists have tried to discover why they get so much flak.

It got us thinking, what are the 10 cruellest memes directed at the band? We did some digging and present our findings on this very page.

Forget those bountiful, golden curls. There’s a rumour that Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger’s hair is actually made of ramen noodles. All we can see is a little kid eating a nutritious bowl of tasty hair.

If it wasn’t for bad luck, Bad Luck Brian would have no luck at all. And he’d just be called Brian. We’re guessing he had a lovely time, providing he arrived at the concert without being maimed to bits.

Although elastic bands are handy to have around the home, whether you’re trying to declutter your living space or simply have an energetic cat, they’ll never be able to write a song as catchy as How You Remind Me.

There’s Dunder Mifflin employee and Life Of Agony fan Dwight Schrute laying down some home truths about Nickelback’s song If Everyone Cared. The lyrics are largely nonsense and overly optimistic.

Making its TeamRock debut is this ‘Yo Mama’ meme. But let’s not forget, the target of this meme was probably too busy raising her children to take notice of the hottest bands to emerge from Canada. And besides, she’s more of a Queen fan.

Chad Kroeger can’t win. When he had curly hair, people said he looked like a grinning bowl of ramen noodles. Even with a go with some hair straighteners, he’s now likened to an shy Afghan Hound. He may not be able to win these particular battles, but we’re sure he glances at his bank balance on occasion and laughs his own leg off.

Have you ever wondered what Chad Kroeger would look like as Disney female lead? That’s what someone at Buzzfeed thought and created a whole list of images of the Nickelback man as Cinderella, Ariel and Pocahontas. Here he is dressed as Snow White and yelling the lyrics to Rockstar at a bluebird’s tiny face.

Here’s 18th century French artist Joseph Ducreux taking the lyrics to How You Remind Me and turning them in to something that can only be described as flouncy posh slang.

When the video for Photograph was released, you couldn’t move for memes. Here’s one which about a graph will make you feel unsettled if you watch it a few times in a row.

And here, we come full circle. We’ve established that Kroeger’s hair is not in any way made from ramen noodles. That’s a given. But we’re inclined to agree that his hair in this photo bears a resemblance to a cocker spaniel’s coat. According to Wikipedia, the English Cocker Spaniel is “a sturdy, compact, well-balanced dog”, so that’s where the similarities end. There’s no mention of multi-platinum success on the dog’s fact file.

