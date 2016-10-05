Black Spiders announce hiatus

Black Spiders have announced they are on hiatus with immediate effect.

The Sheffield-based band have blamed geographical reasons for the decision, but their typically flamboyant statement appears to leave the door open for a potential reunion further down the line.

Black Spiders say: “Good day to you Grotes and Scrotes. We bring you grave news, to follow on a sparrow’s tale.

“After burning the wick and oil all night and moulding the candle wax into effigies, looking over all the nautical maps we could find and lunar cycles, we have agreed that geographical differences do not allow us to continue with Black Spiders at this current time.

“We’ve given our saddles to the Smithy and handed our capes to the Smithy’s wife, for safe keeping. We Dark Riders, for now, bid you adieu.”

Black Spiders formed in 2008 and released their debut album Sons Of The North in 2011. Their second, and final, album This Savage Land followed in 2013.

Metal Hammer’s review of This Savage Land reads: “It goes without saying that This Savage Land isn’t reinventing the wheel by any means, but that’s not the point. Where others are happy to mimic and water down, Black Spiders take those ingredients and go harder, faster and louder.

“It’s what’s made Airbourne the best rock’n’roll band of recent times, and it’s put the Spiders in a very similar league.”

