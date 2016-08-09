Black Sabbath, BMTH head up WWE 2K17 soundtrack

The soundtrack for the latest instalment of 2K Sports’ WWE franchise has been revealed.

And tracks by bands including Black Sabbath, Bring Me The Horizon, Twenty One Pilots and Andy Black are included in the final mix for WWE 2K17 – and they’ve been hand-picked by hip-hop artist Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

He says: “I am a huge WWE fan. I love the intensity and the competition and I wanted fans to feel that energy in the soundtrack for WWE 2K17.

“While prepping for the upcoming Bad Boy 20-Year Family Reunion Tour, I’ve been thinking a lot about the past and the artists that inspired me. I mixed some of my favourites with some of the best new acts in the game today to create something really special.”

And when asked if there are hidden gems among the 13 tracks, he points to two rock tracks in particular.

He says: “One of my hidden gems is Run by Bring Me The Horizon. That’s a mean one – and then when you’re ready to get out of control, you’ve got to listen to Out Of Control by Travis Barker – it gets crazy and is another hidden gem.”

Chris Snyder, 2K’s marketing executive adds: “Music is an essential part of WWE culture, and working with a legendary artist and producer to create the WWE 2K17 in-game soundtrack completes the premier entertainment experience we are committed to bringing fans year in and year out.”

WWE 2K17 launches on October 11 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

WWE 2K17 tracklist