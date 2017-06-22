Black Sabbath announce The Ten Year War box set

Black Sabbath are to release a limited edition box set titled The Ten Year War on September 29 through BMG.

The individually numbered package will feature the band’s first eight studio albums which had Ozzy Osbourne on vocals: Black Sabbath, Paranoid, Master Of Reality, Vol.4, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Sabotage, Technical Ecstacy and Never Say Die.

Each album has been remastered by Andy Pearce from the original tapes and will be pressed on heavyweight 180g splatter-coloured vinyl. Each record will have it’s own colour.

In addition, the package will feature two rare 7-inch singles: The Japanese version of Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)/Black Sabbath, and the Chilean version of Paranoid/The Wizard. Only 100 copies of the latter radio promo were originally pressed.

The Ten Year War box set will also come with a crucifix-shaped USB stick containing high definition audio of all eight albums, along with a host of extras. Find a full list of contents below.

The Ten Year War box set is now available for pre-order via PledgeMusic.

The Ten Year War box set contents

Black Sabbath

Paranoid

Master Of Reality (including original fold-out colour poster)

Vol.4

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Sabotage

Technical Ecstacy

Never Say Die

Japanese version of Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)/Black Sabbath

Chilean version of Paranoid/The Wizard (only 100 copies of the original radio promo were pressed)

Crucifix shaped Black Sabbath USB stick, exclusive to this box set, which can be worn round the neck and contains MQA high definition audio of the first eight Black Sabbath albums

The extremely rare The Ten Year War brochure, reproduced from the original publication

Hardback book, featuring accolades from the cream of rock royalty, coupled with official and candid iconic photography of the band during their 1970s tours, recording sessions and photo-shoots

Tenth Anniversary World Tour 1978 Official Programme, impeccably reproduced

Reprinted tour poster from the 1972 Seattle Centre Arena show.

