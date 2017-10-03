Trending

Black Label Society throw the ultimate birthday party in new video

By Classic Rock  

Black Label Society transform into children’s entertainers in video for their new track Room Of Nightmares

Black Label Society
Black Label Society

Black Label Society have released a video for their new track Room Of Nightmares.

It’s been taken from Zakk Wylde and co’s upcoming 10th studio album Grimmest Hits, which is set to arrive on January 19 via Spinefarm Records.

The video was directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Justin Reich and sees them turn into children’s entertainers at birthday party, complete with balloons, fancy dress, bouncy castle, pirates and its fair share of humorous violence.

Watch the video below.

In July, Wylde confirmed that work on the follow-up to 2014’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican was well under way.

He said: “In between the breaks and in between my nail appointments, the shaving of my legs – we’ve actually made another Black Label album. So that’ll be coming out in the new year.

“We gotta pick our spots where we want to put records in there. So the whole thing is, we were in The Black Vatican, we made another album so that’ll be coming out in the new year and then the Black Label Armada will start rolling in the new year.”

Grimmest Hits is now available for pre-order.

See the cover art and tracklist below.

Black Label Society Grimmest Hits tracklist

  1. Trampled Down Below
  2. Seasons Of The Falter
  3. The Betrayal
  4. All That Once Shined
  5. The Only Words
  6. Room Of Nightmares
  7. A Love Unreal
  8. Disbelief
  9. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
  10. Illusions Of Peace
  11. Bury Your Sorrow
  12. Nothing Left To Say

The Black Label Society Quiz

See more Classic Rock news