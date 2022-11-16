Amazon cuts 50% off Coleman’s ultra cheap festival tent ahead of Black Friday

If you’re hitting the music festival circuit in 2023 and need a new tent for less, Amazon has you covered with its latest Coleman tent sale ahead of Black Friday. Today the Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent is on sale for just $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - that’s a fantastic saving of nearly 50%.

This three-season tent is waterproof and ventilated, dishing out protection from wind, rain and sun at a superbly cheap price. And because this is one of the best Black Friday camping deals we’ve seen so far, we don’t expect the price to drop further - it’s the cheapest it’s been in several months - so now is a great time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Coleman 2-person Sundome tent: $59.99 , now $25 (opens in new tab)

This 2-Person Coleman tent is an excellent choice for camping at festivals and for occasional short camping trips in general. It’s waterproof, breathable, and has integrated storage pockets, plus access for a power supply cable to fire up your Bluetooth speaker and more.

Coleman features in our guide to the best festival tents and has a great pedigree when it comes to top-rated camping gear. So we fully expect this early Black Friday deal to sell out.

The Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent is ideal for couples and camping beginners, and is a bargain for single campers wanting a cheap tent to spread out in. We wouldn’t recommend it for heavy use though or for couples looking for acres of tent space. But considering it’s on sale for $25, there’s a lot going for it…

The brand’s tried and tested WeatherTec System is on hand to keep the rain out via welded corners and covered seams. The tent is also ventilated (thanks to ground vents and windows), making it more breathable than other similarly priced cheap tents.

Mesh pockets sewn into the walls are the place to stash your non-valuables (we’re talking earplugs, not phones). Plus, the windows are of a decent size, so you can let in the light once you’re finally awake and over that beast of a hangover.