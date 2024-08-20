The Black Crowes announce additional Happiness Bastards dates following Aerosmith tour cancellation

The Black Crowes, who announced a series of Happiness Bastards tour dates last month to fill gaps in their scheduled tour with Aerosmith, have revised their plans following the latter's unexpected retirement from the road. The band have added 14 new dates to the trek and rescheduled a number of others. Tickets for all the rescheduled shows will be valid on the new dates.

The tour, which was originally slated to begin on September 28 at Hard Rock Outdoor Arena in Cincinnati, OH, now begins the previous evening at the MGM in Northfield Park, OH. The tour climaxes in late December with a pair of shows at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. The revision has also seen the cancellation of shows in Tucson, Wanatchee and Verona.

Tickets for the new show go on sale on August 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Full dates below.

Aerosmith cancelled their farewell Peace Out dates after it became clear that frontman Steven Tyler would never fully recover from the larynx injury that saw the tour postponed after just three dates last year.

Sep 27: Northfield MGM Northfield Park, OH+

Sep 28: Cincinnati Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena, OH

Oct 01: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY+

Oct 03: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Oct 04: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 06: St. Petersburg Duke Energy Center for the Arts, FL*

Oct 09: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC

Oct 10: Durham Performing Arts Center, NC+

Oct 12: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA

Oct 13: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA+

Oct 15: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, MS

Oct 18: Gary Hard Rock Live, IN

Oct 19: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI*

Oct 23: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA*

Oct 25: Rockford Hard Rock Live Rockford, IL*

Oct 26: St. Louis The Factory, MO+

Oct 29: Moon Township UPMC Events Center, PA+

Oct 31: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT*

Nov 02: Rama Casino Rama Resort, ON*

Nov 07: Tulsa Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort, OK+

Nov 08: San Antonio Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, TX+

Nov 10: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX+

Nov 11: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX+

Nov 14: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Nov 16: Albuquerque Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel, NM*

Nov 19: Salt Lake City Eccles Theater, UT+

Nov 30: Wheatland Hard Rock Live Sacramento, CA*

Dec 03: Stateline Tahoe Blue Event Center, NV

Dec 05: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV+

Dec 06: Indio Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, CA

Dec 19: Oxon Hill The Theater at MGM National Harbor, MD*

Dec 21: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY+

Dec 22: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY+

+New Date

*Rescheduled Date

