Watch the first trailer for Black Adam as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson enters the Superhero game

It had to happen eventually, didn't it? Hollywood titan and wrestling legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finally entered the superhero game in a big way as the first trailer for latest DC blockbuster Black Adam landed this afternoon.

Starring Johnson as the titular character, who was first introduced in DC comics back in 1945, the film lands on October 21 and also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui and Pierce Brosnan, who plays the mysterious Doctor Fate.

Film distributor Warner Bros has sent out the below synopsis for the film, which is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also helmed last years Dwayne Johnson-starring Jungle Cruise:

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods - and imprisoned just as quickly - Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Serving as both a villain and anti-hero in DC lore over the years, Black Adam has been a frequent adversary of Shazam, whose own film starring Zachary Levi in the title role was released in 2019. Dwayne Johnson was a prominent influence in the Black Adam film finally getting made, having expressed interest in the role some years ago and being heavily involved in the creative process since.

"This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change," Tweeted Johnson as the trailer was revealed. "The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM."

Watch the first trailer for Black Adam below.