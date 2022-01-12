Bjorn Riis releases video for suitably epic new song Everything To Everyone

Bjorn Riis, the guitarist, producer and main songwriter with Norwegian prog rockers Airbag, has premiered a video for brand new song Everything To Everyone, which you can watch below. The video has been directed by Prog writer and photographer Anne-Marie Forker, who has also created the artwork for the new album, which you can see below.

The song is the title track from Riis' upcoming fourth album, which will be released through Karisma Record son April 8. Everything To Everyone contains six epic new tracks that deal with human emotions and the fear of losing oneself in the constant effort to meet every, often perceived, expectation.

"I was inspired by Dante’s Inferno when I started to write," explains Riis. "A bit pretentious perhaps, but I’ve always been fascinated by that very personal journey and the search for some kind of piece or redemption, while being both mentored and hurt along the way. Musically, I wanted to take the listener on that journey, experiencing both hope and anxiety.

"Everything To Everyone goes way back. It’s one of those songs that never got finished but it’s always been in the back of my head. The lyrics are about losing yourself in the struggle to live up to expectations. Either one’s own or those of others. I think we all can relate to that in one way or the other.



"I’m very happy with how it turned out! It’s a dramatic piece and I've tried to allow the music to have a story in itself. Added to which are Mimmi Tamba’s amazing vocals, Simen Valldal Johannessen’s beautiful piano and Henrik Bergan Fossum’s powerful drumming."

Riis has once againworked with long-time collaborator Vegard Kleftås Sleipnes, who, as well as co-producing the album with Bjørn also handled the engineering and mixing. Mastering was carried out by Jacob Holm-Lupo (White WIllow/Donner)



Everything To Everyone also features guest appearances from Henrik Bergan Fossum (Airbag), Kristian Hultgren (Wobbler), Simen Valldal Johannessen (Oak) and Norwegian singer/songwriter Mimmi Tamba.

Everything To Everyone will be released in four different versions. Aside from the normal LP version, the vinyl format will also be available as a limited edition white/black Splatter LP, whilst the CD format will be available both as a standard CD as well as a limited edition digi sleeve version which will include two bonus tracks comprising an alternative version of the title track, and the 2020 stand-alone digital single Desolate Place.

Pre-order Everything To Everyone.

Pre-order Everything To Everyone (US only).

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Bjorn Riis: Everything To Everyone

1. Run

2. Lay Me Down

3. The Siren

4. Every Second Every Hour

5. Descending

6. Everything to Everyone



Digisleeve CD bonus tracks:

7. Everything to Everyone (Alternative version)

8. Desolate Place