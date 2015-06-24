Biters announce 12-date UK tour

Biters have announced a 12-date UK tour kicking off in September.
The Atlanta rock outfit release their debut album Electric Blood via Earache Records on August 7 and hit the road in support of the record soon after.
Frontman Tuk says: “When I think of the UK, I think of the legendary rock’n’roll it created. For me growing up in rural Georgia, the UK always had this larger than life aura surrounding it. The band is honoured to be able to blaze the same trail as some of our biggest heroes and influences.”
Tickets are available now at LiveNation.
BITERS UK TOUR 2015
Sep 25: London Barfly Jubilee Club
Sep 26: Nottingham Rock City
Sep 27: Southampton Joiners
Sep 28: Bristol Thekla
Sep 29: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Oct 02: Leeds Key Club
Oct 03: Glasgow Stereo
Oct 05: Newcastle Think Tank
Oct 06: London Borderline
Oct 07: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Oct 08: Manchester Ruby Lounge
Oct 09: Sheffield Corporation