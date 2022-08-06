Birth release kaleidoscopic new video Long Way Down

US prog quartet Birth celebrate chart placings for debut album Born on both sides of the Atlantic

San Diegan prog outfit Birth have released a new video for Long Way Down, which is taken from the band's recently released debut album Born, which has been released through Bad Omen Records.

Born has seen the quartet on both the Official UK and North American Billboard Charts in its first week of release, reaching #12 on the Official UK Independent Album Breakers Chart, #16 on the Official UK Rock/Metal Album Chart and greached the #31 spot on the Official UK Independent Album Chart.

The album also got to #17 on Billboard's Top New Artists Albums, #19 on its Current Hard Music Albums, and at #66 on the Independent Albums Chart while also placing #31 Hard Music Albums on the Canadian Billboard Chart and #110 on their Top Current Albums ranking. 

"Long Way Down is one of the darker tracks on the album. It was written out of frustration at the state of the world," says guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Conor Riley. "It’s really about watching the slow decline and trying to hype myself up for the end of it. For the video, we wanted a vintage vibe that captured the darker and chaotic theme of the song. We worked with Vince Edwards who really helped us develop that vision."

Birth feature former Astra members Riley and Brian Ellis (lead guitarist), as well as bassist Trevor Mast and drummer Thomas DiBenedetto,

Get Born.

