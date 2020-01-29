Billy Talent share lyric video for foot-stomping new track Reckless Paradise

Billy Talent have released a lyric video for their new single Reckless Paradise.

The song will feature on the Canadian outfit’s as-yet-untiled sixth studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2016’s Afraid Of Heights. Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Reckless Paradise follows Forgiveness I + II which arrived in November last year and featured as the music in the first episode of the multi-part short film featuring UFC stars Rose Namajunas and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Further episodes featuring Billy Talent will be released in the coming months.

Billy Talent will head out on tour later this year, kicking off the run with sets at the UK’s Slam Dunk festivals in Leeds and Hatfield on May 23 and 24.

Billy Talent 2020 tour dates

May 23: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival North, UK

May 24: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival South, UK

May 26: Luxembourg LuxExpo The Box, Luxembourg

May 28: Kiev Green Theatre, Ukraine

May 30: Moscow GlavClub Green Concert, Russia

May 31: St Petersburg Kosmonavt, Russia

Jun 05: Nurnberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 06: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 08: Krakow Klub STUDIO, Poland

Jun 09: Brno Vystaviste, Czech Republic

Jun 11: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 13: Kleylehof Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jul 17: Chicoutimi Festival des Bieres du Monde de Saguenay, QC

Aug 07: Victoriaville Rock The Cauze Festival, QC

Aug 09: Truro Rock The Hub Festival, NS