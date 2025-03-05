Big Big Train share new live clip of The Last English King

By
( )
published

Big Big Train will reissue their 2002 album Bard on vinyl and CD in March

Big Big Train
(Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

Multi-national prog rockers Big Big Train have shared a brand new live clip of The Last English King.

The song features in both live and studio form on the band's upcoming reissue of their 2002 album Bard, which they will reissue through English Electric Recordings on March 21. At the same time the band will release a new EP, Scop, as a companion to Bard. The EP takes its title from the old English word for 'Bard', and will feature five demos from the Bard recording sessions plus The Sundial.

“On the tour last autumn and at our forthcoming shows in April and May, our focus is on playing songs from our most recent studio album The Likes Of Us,” lead vocalist Alberto Bravin explains. “But we also always want to celebrate the great Big Big Train back catalogue and so we decided to dust off The Last English King, a song that the band had never played live until last September.”

“It has been such a blast to delve into ancient history with The Last English King”, adds drummer Nick D’Virgilio. “I really dug the song the first time I heard it and knew that this line-up could do something very special with the arrangement. I love the way it starts out acoustically and then has a very psychedelic section before the huge, powerful ending.”

The Last English King is great fun to perform," keyboardist Oskar Holldorff comments:. The extended keyboard solos gave me a chance to stretch out and play something slightly different every night. Hopefully we will play the song many more times in the future.”

Big Big Train kick off their forthcoming US April tour in Florida on April 2, and will co-headline at this year's Cruise To The Edge. The band will also make their very first live appearances in Canada and also perform in Portugal for the very first time at the beginning of May at the Gouveia Art Rock Festival.

Scop will be released exclusively as a digital download only via the Big Big Train Bandcamp page.

Pre-order Bard.

Big Big Train perform The Last English King at The Boerderij in 2024 - YouTube Big Big Train perform The Last English King at The Boerderij in 2024 - YouTube
Watch On
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

More about prog
Peter Sinfield

“I don’t think he ever got over being fired from King Crimson… but he went on to bigger, more financially successful things”: Peter Sinfield, the prog poet who gave voices to ELP, Roxy Music and many others
Big Big Train

"Verifies the theory that Big Big Train are a band for whom eloquent inspiration and a prolific brilliance comes naturally." Big Big Train's English Electric Part 2
Tobias Forge (as Papa Emeritus III) singing with Ghost in 2017

I’m a Ghost fanatic, and these great songs by similar-sounding artists will stop me going mad during the wait for their new album
See more latest
Most Popular
Papa V Perpetua
Watch Ghost's new video Satanized and meet new frontman Papa V Perpetua as the band officially announce brand new album Skeletá
Elton John in 2025 and DJ Provai of Kneecap in 2024
“What they talk about is political, and there’s not many bands that do that”: Elton John heaps praise on Ireland’s breakout hip-hop stars Kneecap
Electric Callboy, Jinjer, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood in 2025
The new issue of Metal Hammer features FIVE cover to choose from: Electric Callboy, Jinjer, Slaughter To Prevail, Bambie Thug and Bloodywood!
Oli Sykes performing live with Bring Me The Horizon in 2024 and Josh Franceshi performing with You Me At Six in 2023
Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes join You Me At Six to play Bite My Tongue in Sheffield
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton announces run of US 2025 autumn tour dates
Shavo Odadjian onstage with System Of A Down in 2017 and Korn singer Jonathan Davis performing live in 2018
Why System Of A Down bassist scrapped a collaboration with Korn’s Jonathan Davis: “I want him to work on this with us, not just have a part that he’s done 10 years ago and have that regurgitated”
The cover of Classic Rock 338, featuring The Doors
Sex! Jazz! LSD! The Doors' Robby Krieger and John Densmore on their extraordinary ride - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Slayer in 2016
Slayer announce two monster UK shows with Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon and more
Antoine and Léane Baril performing Supper&#039;s Ready
"We've managed to bring a little light to a time when we need it": This stunning father-daughter version of Supper's Ready may be the cutest, most wholesome performance of the year
The Offspring
The Offspring announces every punk rock-lover's dream tour with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory