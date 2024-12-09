Big Big Train announce US tour dates for April 2025

UK-based prog rockers Big Big Train have announced a run of live dates in the US for April 2025, which includes a co-headlining appearance at this year's Cruise To The Edge.

The band have also stated that they will make their very first live appearances in Canada which will be announced shortly. They will also perform in Portugal for the very first time at the beginning of May at the Gouveia Art Rock Festival.

“I’m looking forward not only to Big Big Train’s return to North America but also to the band playing for the first time ever in Portugal at Gouveia Art Rock," says violinist Clare Lindley. "The festival has a great reputation and we relish the opportunity to add to the list of great bands that have played there over the years.”

“We had an absolute blast last year playing in the States and on board the Cruise, so we were keen to do a longer run of shows this time around, including venturing north of the border into Canada," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "We’re taking a step-by-step approach to North America – if we can make this second run of shows successful, then the next step would be to get further west and south.”

The band will be promoting their recent studio and live albums The Likes Of Us and A Flare On The Lens on the US dates. They return to continue working on their next studio album, which will be released through InsideOut/Sony in the first half of 2026.

“We’ve got some great material in progress already for the next Big Big Train studio album,” comments guitarist Rikard Sjöblom. “Everyone has been contributing to the writing process to varying degrees and we’re confident about building on the foundations that we laid with The Likes Of Us.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am Eastern time on Friday 13 December 13. A pre-sale open to the band’s 2025 tour patrons and members of the Passengers Club for all shows (except Cruise To The Edge and the Gouveia Art Rock) festival opens at 10am Eastern time on Wednesday December 11.

You can see all dates and ticket link below.

Apr 2: IN Fort Wayne Sweetwater

Apr4-9: FL Cruise To The Edge

Apr 10: IL Des Maines Theater

Apr 11: MI Westland The Token Lounge

Apr 13: NY Buffalo Electric City

Apr 17: MA Arlington Regent Theatre

Apr 18: NJ Rutherford Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center

Apr 19: NJ Rutherford Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center

Get tickets.