Big Big Train share live video for new seasonal single Snowfalls

UK proggers Big Big Train have released a new live clip of their song Snowfalls, which is released as a brand new single to streaming platforms through English Electric Recordings on December 16.

The audio was recorded during the band's soundcheck on September 5 at the Boerderij venue in Zoetermeer in the Netherlands on the band’s short tour this autumn.

“In 2017 I wrote Snowfalls as a more melancholy Christmas song," sats Greg Spawton. "It is about the loneliness that some people feel at a time of year when others are able to celebrate with family and friends. I was inspired by a seeing an elderly lady who lives locally to me walking down the road with her similarly old dog. Her kids had clearly left home, it was snowing and she was finding the walk hard. But she was somehow indefatigable and defiant."

"This is one of my favourite Big Big Train songs - the lyrics and the music blend together wonderfully, and the climax at the end is so powerful," adds vocalist Alberto Bravin. "Singing Snowfalls live on tour was a deep experience. I tried to close my eyes and visualised the snow falling. I get chills just thinking about it."

Snowfalls originally featured as the B-side to the band's Merry Christmas single in late 2017. The original version of the song plus Merry Christmas remain available on CD and white 7 inch vinyl in a gatefold sleeve here.