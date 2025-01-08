Big Big Train announce very first Canadian live dates

UK-based prog rockers Big Big Train have announced their first-ever live dates in Canada.

The band, who in December announced US tour dates for April 2025, including a headlining appearance at Cruise To The Edge, will play:

Apr14: Montreal Fairmount Theatre

Apr 15: Ontario Algonquin Theatre

April 16: Quebec City Salle Dina-Bélanger

“After performing in the US last year for the first time ever, we’re really looking forward to venturing north of the border into Canada and playing for the fans there," says Big Big Tain singer Alberto Bravin. "Having performed in Canada on a number of occasions previously while I was a member of PFM, I know how enthusiastic the Canadian fans are about progressive music.”

Big Big Train will be promoting their recent studio and live albums The Likes Of Us and A Flare On The Lens on the US dates. They return to continue working on their next studio album, which will be released through InsideOut/Sony in the first half of 2026. They will also perform in Portugal for the very first time at the beginning of May at the Gouveia Art Rock Festival.

Tickets for the Canadian shows go on sale at 10am Eastern time on Friday January 10. You can see the full list of dates and ticket link below.

Apr 2: IN Fort Wayne Sweetwater

Apr4-9: FL Cruise To The Edge

Apr 10: IL Des Maines Theater

Apr 11: MI Westland The Token Lounge

Apr 13: NY Buffalo Electric City

Apr14: Montreal Fairmount Theatre

Apr 15: Ontario Algonquin Theatre

April 16: Quebec City Salle Dina-Bélanger

Apr 17: MA Arlington Regent Theatre

Apr 18: NJ Rutherford Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center

Apr 19: NJ Rutherford Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center

May 4: POR Gouveia Art Rock

Get tickets.