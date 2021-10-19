Big Big Train stream new song Made From Sunshine

Made From Sunshine is the latest in a run of brand new songs being streamed by UK prog rock band Big Big Train, and you can listen to the uplifting new song in full below.

The band who released their latest album, Common Ground, earlier this year, are currently releasing a run of brand new songs in the lead up to their 2022 tour.

"A beaming Dave Foster entered the Wood Room at Real World studios in October 2020. I was struck by his immediate friendliness and warmth. It felt as if we had known him for a long time. It is a big deal walking in to meet a band in a professional capacity on their home turf. I happened to mention to Dave about how I liked his friendly enthusiastic demeanour and he said that his parents say that he is “'Made From Sunshine'," explains singer David Longdon, who co-wrote the new song with Foster.

"My inner songwriter made a note of this for later use!. When I listened to to a track Dave sent me for the first time, I expected the song to be a proggy sort of thing with plenty of full-frontal guitar playing. But what I heard was really different. I liked the directness and brevity of the song. It was well written and well structured. It reminded me of the sort of thing Johnny Marr might come out with. I like it when songs celebrate events in people’s lives. Ray Davies is a master at this type of thing. I thought that the song could be about parents bringing home a newborn child for the first time. I drew upon my own memories when my daughters were born and we bought them home. It is a magical time."

The forthcoming tour will be Big Big Train's most extensive to date and which will culminate in the UK with a show at the prestigious London Palladium. Greg Spawton (bass), David Longdon (lead vocals, flute), Nick D’Virgilio (drums, vocals) and Rikard Sjöblom (guitars, keyboards, vocals) will be joined by Carly Bryant (keyboards, guitars, vocals), who contributes vocals to ‘Common Ground’, Dave Foster (guitars), who plays on two tracks on the new album, Clare Lindley (violin, vocals) and by a five piece brass ensemble.

Big Big Tain have previously streamed new songs The Connection Plan and Lanterna.