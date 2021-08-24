Big Big Train stream brand new song The Connection Plan

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have streamed a brand new song, The Connection Plan, which you can listen to below. It's a brand new song that doesn't feature on the band's recently released album Common Ground.

"In the lead-up to our tours in 2022, we wanted to share a series of single streaming releases," explains bassist Greg Spawton. "The 'Stay Tuned' streaming series will feature newly recorded compositions, we hope listeners will enjoy them".

The Connection Plan was written by Big Big Train's drummer Nick D’Virgilio.

“The Connection Plan is a song about connecting with each other," he says. "How our differences are a good thing and what those differences can teach us. The song started with the violin line at the beginning. Once I came up with that, I was off to the races, and the rest of the song took shape rather quickly. Once again, Greg, David, and Rikard took my demo and added such beautiful nuance to the track. With the addition of real violin played by my friend Derek Reeves and Rob Aubrey's mix, Connection Plan has connected with me and will hopefully connect with the listener too."

For the Common Ground tour, which will be their most extensive to date and which will culminate in the UK with a show at the prestigious London Palladium, Greg Spawton (bass), David Longdon (lead vocals, flute), Nick D’Virgilio (drums, vocals) and Rikard Sjöblom (guitars, keyboards, vocals) will be joined by Carly Bryant (keyboards, guitars, vocals), who contributes vocals to ‘Common Ground’, Dave Foster (guitars), who plays on two tracks on the new album, Clare Lindley (violin, vocals) and by a five piece brass ensemble.

Common Ground has been the band's most successful release, reaching No. 31 in the UK album charts.

You can see the band's tour dates below.

(Image credit: English Electric Recordings)

Big Big Train UK Tour 2022

Mar 15: York Barbican

Mar 16: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 19: Bath Forum

Mar 21: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 22: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 23: London Palladium

Get tickets.