Biffy Clyro line up first tour of the US and Canada since 2017

Biffy Clyro have lined up their first tour of the US and Canada since 2017.

Simon Neil’s band have scheduled 15 shows in support of last year’s The Myth of the Happily Ever After album, commencing at Chicago’s House Of Blues on April 17, and running through to May 9, with a performance at the Belasco in Los Angeles.



Between headline shows in Nashville and Dallas, the trio will also play at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival, a three-day event headlined by Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket.

"America - we've missed you," the band say in a statement. "It's been way too long! We can't wait to come and play for you all again, it's going to be special..."

Biffy will play:



Apr 17: House of Blues, Chicago, IL

Apr 19: 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

Apr 20: Big Night Live Boston, MA

Apr 22: History Toronto, CAN

Apr 24: Irving Plaza New York, NY

Apr 25: Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Apr 27: Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

Apr 28: Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN

Apr 29: Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

May 01: The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas, TX

May 03: Marquee Phoenix, AZ

May 04: House of Blues Las Vegas, NV

May 06: The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

May 07: Music Box San Diego, CA

May 09: Belasco Los Angeles, CA



Tickets for the run go on sale on January 28) at 10am local time.