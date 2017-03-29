Betraying The Martyrs talk Brexit in new video

Betraying The Martyrs vocalist Aaron Matts has released a video where he talks about the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.
In the clip he also talks about the French-based band’s 2016 single The Great Disillusion, which he wrote about the plight of refugees, the rise in hate crimes around the world and how Brexit could potentially affect his band and the lives of other touring musicians. Watch the video below.
He also tells Metal Hammer: “We’re living in divisive times, in a time where we should be celebrating nothing but diversity – the so-called ‘liberation’ of England from the EU has been voted for by the majority and therefore should be celebrated. But without a single ounce of satisfaction to those who voted out with misconceived racial and anti-humanitarian agendas. Share love, share music.”
Betraying The Martyrs last album was The Resilient, which launched earlier this year. They’ll head out on the road in support of the new album from next month.
Betraying The Martyrs 2017 tour dates
Apr 01: Sucy En Brie Heart Sound Metal Fest, France
Apr 07: Cambrai Palais Des Grottes, France
Apr 08: Cambrai Palais Des Grottes, France
Apr 21: Saint Brieuc La Citrouille, France
Apr 22: Magny Le Hongre File7, France
May 20: Monthey Irreversible Open Air Festival, Switzerland
Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France