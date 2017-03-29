Listen to new Bad Breeding track Whip Hand

Bad Breeding have made their new track Whip Hand available to stream exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It features on the band’s upcoming album Divide, which will launch on April 7 via La Vida Es Un Mus. Hear the song below.

Speaking about the new album, the band say: “Divide was put together a couple of months after the EU referendum and particular parts of the record sought to make sense of the confusion and misdirection that was so prevalent last summer.

“In some ways it’s an attempt to resist the impulse to collapse under the weight of perpetual distortion packaged by certain sections of the British media – but at times we simply found ourselves instinctively lashing out in bewilderment at what was unravelling around us: the division and derision of certain sections of society, the enablement of xenophobia and the continued manipulation of working-class identity by politicians and press organisations alike.”

They add: “There are obviously some overtly political points being discussed on the record – although last year presented moments of pretty difficult personal trauma for us too and there are a few songs on the record that try to deal with those things.”

Divide is now available for pre-order via Bad Breeding’s Bandcamp page, while the full tracklist and album artwork can be seen below.

They’ll play two shows at London’s Sebright Arms on April 14 and 15.

Bad Breeding Divide tracklist

Whip Hand Anamnesis Loss Interlude Leaving The More The Merrier Entrenched Interlude II Death Endless Impossibility

