Betraying The Martyrs album review – The Resilient

The first thing that strikes you about this French symphonic deathcore crew’s third album is what a smooth yet impenetrable wall of sound it is – so thick, you could squeeze it like piece of dough.

Rain and long, distorted wails set the scene as Lost For Words begins, and the string stabs in The Great Disillusion recall a high-adrenaline chase scene a in big-budget action movie. There’s an unmistakeably polished, American sound at play, which is unsurprising given BTM have been guided by Sumerian’s iron hand since the start of their career. The title track is a highlight, with its strong, self-assured chorus, as is Unregistered, with its message of hope and defiance in the face of adversity. The album is relentlessly textured, and while there are cheesy moments – the strings, and the Imperial March-style piano intro on Won’t Back Down – listening to The Resilient is as satisfying as sticking your head out of a car window on a particularly windy day.