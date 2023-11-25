There are still some great Lego Black Friday deals to be found - here are some of our favourites

Black Friday itself may be in the past, but the deals keep coming, and if you're an avid Lego collector or even a casual fan looking to add a set or two to that needlessly bare shelf in your office, we've rounded up some of our favourite Lego deals for you to have a look at.

One of the most popular deals on our whole site that we've brought to people's attention this weekend has been the impressive Lego Star Wars AT-AT deal on Amazon that sees the iconic walking vehicle on sale at 41% off, down to £191.99 from £327.99. It's still available, so if you've been quietly talking yourself down from the spending ledge over the past couple of days, you still have time to treat yourself and splash out. We're also super keen on this Lego mini Fender Stratocaster and Princeton Reverb amp, which is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Amazon's Lego Black Friday deals: up to 40% off

Amazon have a nice range of Lego builds as a part of their Black Friday sales, with savings to be found on everything from Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter to vehicles and buildings. Some of these deals are Amazon exclusives and others are cheaper than you'll find anywhere else.

Lego website Black Friday deals: up to 40% off

While it's possible to find some of Lego's Black Friday deals for cheaper elsewhere, the official site does have a few items that are at the cheapest rate you'll get this weekend, including cute plushies and Marvel figures. If in doubt, don't forget to have a quick look around before clicking that buy button.

If you'd like to buy straight from the source, the official Lego website has some of their own deals that are cheaper than anywhere else. If you're bored of building sets but still fancy adding to your Lego collection, they have some very cute plushes included in their Black Friday campaign, all at 20% off. Two of our favourites are this suitably festive Darth Vadar plush, down to £26.39 from £32.99, and this adorably ridiculous penguin fellow, down to £15.99 from £19.99.

There are bigger savings to be found if you're playing with a bigger budget, though, and to be frank, as much as the plushes are cute, this Lego Optimus Prime is way cooler and 30% off, down to £111.99 from £159.99. This Black Panther war on the water set is awesome too and is also 30% off, down from £55.99 from £79.99. The Lego site states that this is your last chance to get this particular set for that low price, so if you fancy it, get on it quick!

If you're after Lego this Black Friday but not sure about these particular deals, don't worry, we've still got you covered: you can browse our best Lego sets for adults guide. If you're after a broader range of deals this weekend, stay tuned to our special Black Friday music deals hub.