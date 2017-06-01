Bent Knee Release Video For Terror Bird

Boston art-rock sextet Bent Knee have released a stunning new video for the track Terror Bird.

Terror Bird is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album, Land Animals, their first since they recently signed to InsideOut. Land Animals will be released on June 23. “We all have an idea in our heads of how a good person thinks and feels, good people feel sad when hearing about tragedies, angry when reading about injustices, and happy for other’s successes, but sometimes, our brains fail to meet our own standards and slump into an apathetic mush instead,” explains violinist Chris Baum. “Terror Bird is about fighting our natural inclination to become indifferent toward the world around us. In a globalized, hyper-connected society, it’s a problem we wrestle with now more than ever.”

“We’re very excited to be working with InsideOutMusic/Sony,” adds singer/keyboard player Courtney Swain. “It’s wonderful to have our music reach a lot of new ears across the globe through them. It’s an honour to join their roster of prestigious artists and we look forward to a long relationship with the label.”

Land Animal will be released as CD, LP+ CD & digital download.Pre-order the album now via iTunes or Amazon MP3 and receive the title track & Terror Bird immediately: http://smarturl.it/BentKneeLandAnimal