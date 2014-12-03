Behemoth unveil first ever official live video

Taken from this year’s sensational The Satanist album, Behemoth have released their first official live video ahead of their UK headline tour.

The intensely haunting video captures what the Polish blackened death metallers live show is all about – with Nergal standing firmly at the front delivering the most devilish of sermons to the masses.

Behemoth return to the UK later this month with Decapitated, Grand Magus and Winterfylleth. Dates below:

Dec 9th: London, Forum Dec 10th: Glasgow, O2 ABC Dec 11th: Dublin, Academy Dec 12th: Birmingham, O2 Academy Dec 13th: Manchester, Academy

Get your tickets here from Live Nation.