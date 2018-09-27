Behemoth share trailer for God = Dog dog food

Behemoth have released a trailer showing the packaging for their God = Dog dog food.

The promotional item is named after the band’s first single from their upcoming album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which is set to arrive October 5 via Nuclear Blast.

The product made its debut at the band’s album listening party in New York earlier this month, when some fans were given packets at the event.

The new trailer shows shots of the packaging, while in an Instagram video, Nergal feeds his dog some of the crucifix-shaped snacks and eats one himself, saying they are “fully vegan, healthy and cruelty free.”

Nergal says: “We have just released a limited edition of God = Dog dog food just to support our friends – animals, dogs.

“They’re little black snacks in the shape of crosses – and I think maybe this is the first time in the history of mankind that a cross actually has a purpose, that a cross can actually do something useful for us.”

Nergal also posted an black and white image of himself holding the dog food packet.

Behemoth will hold an in-store I Loved You At Your Darkest signing event at HMV's Oxford Street store in London on October 5. Details of how to get involved are on the HMV website.

There's also a separate, exclusive launch event taking place on the same day – tickets can be obtained through limited-edition album pre-orders through the Nuclear Blast Store.

Behemoth will head out on tour in support of the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist across the UK and Europe early next year.

Find details below.

Now how do u like this folks? And keep in mind it’s CRUELTY FREE!!!😏 @behemothofficial @behemothwebstore Adam Nergal Darski A photo posted by @nergal69 on Sep 21, 2018 at 3:18am PDT

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest

1. Solve

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = Dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagula

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK