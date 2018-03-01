Behemoth launch 2nd trailer for Messe Noire live package

Behemoth have released a second trailer for their upcoming live package Messe Noire.
It was filmed and recorded at the band’s show at Progresja, in Warsaw, Poland, in October 2016 and will launch on Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD packages on April 13.
The Dariusz Szermanowicz-directed film contains 150 minutes of live footage, and a host of bonus features including an official bootleg of the band’s set at the Brutal Assault Festival in 2016.
The band say: “Messe Noire. Well, that is everything that the Behemoth live magick represents and we‘re stoked that we have a true representation on record for everyone out there to enjoy.”
Messe Noire is available for pre-order in a variety of packages from the official Behemoth online store.
Find further details below.
Behemoth, who are in the studio working on their new album, will head out on tour from May.
Behemoth Messe Noire contents
Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Furor Divinus
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
- Amen
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- In The Absence Ov Light
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
- Ov Fire And The Void
- Conquer All
- Pure Evil And Hate
- At The Left Hand Ov God
- Slaves Shall Serve
- Chant For Ezkaton 2000
Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Furor Divinus
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
- Amen
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- In The Absence Ov Light
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
- Ov Fire And The Void
- Conquer All
- Chant For Ezkaton 2000
The Satanist: Cinematic Archive
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
CD
- Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
- Furor Divinus
- Messe Noire
- Ora Pro Nobis Luficer
- Amen
- The Satanist
- Ben Sahar
- In The Absence Ov Light
- O Father O Satan O Sun!
Tour Dates
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pulp Summer Slam
|Manila, Philippines
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Valley View Casino Center
|San Diego, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PM
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Papa Murphy's Park
|Sacramento, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|South Okanagan Events Centre
|Penticton, Canada
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Big Four
|Calgary, Canada
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Shaw Centre
|Edmonton, Canada
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Bell MTS Centre
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|Detroit, United States
|Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Place Bell
|Laval, Canada
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Mohegan Sun
|Uncasville, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, United States
|Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Dome at Oakdale
|Wallingford, United States
|Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Santander Arena
|Reading, United States
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati, United States
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PM
|KeyBank Pavilion
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow, United States
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PM
|VUHL Amphitheater
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Orlando Amphitheater
|Orlando, United States
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Smart Financial Centre
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Bomb Factory
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Austin 360 Amphitheater
|Austin, United States
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gefle Metal Fest
|Gavle, Sweden
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ilosaarirock
|Joensuu, Finland
|Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metaldays
|Tolmin, Slovenia
|Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Oya Festivalen
|Oslo, Norway
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brutal Assault Festival
|Jaromer, Czech Republic
|Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Into The Grave
|Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz Metal Festival
|Kortrijk, Belgium
|Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Summer Breeze
|Sinbronn, Germany
Behemoth enter the studio to begin work on The Satanist follow-up