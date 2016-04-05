Behemoth in Ben Sahar video

Behemoth have released a video for their track Ben Sahar.

The track song is lifted from the band’s 2014 album The Satanist. Behemoth describe the video as “a sprawling sensory experience, complete with ambitious production and design.”

Behemoth expect the follow-up to The Satanist to be released in 2017 and frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski previously said he had been inspired by the “avant-garde” while writing the new material.

The band have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016, on which they will play The Satanist in full.

Apr 21: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 22: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 23: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 25: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Apr 26: Toronto The Phoenix Concert Theater, ON

Apr 27: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 29: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Apr 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

May 01: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 05: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO

May 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 06: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, AT

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock NO

Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland

Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany

Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany

Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary

Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France