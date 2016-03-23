Trending

Behemoth start work on Satanist follow-up

By Metal Hammer  

Behemoth frontman Nergal says he's making progress on new album

null

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has revealed he’s started work on the band’s next album.

The singer said in January that he has been inspired by the “avant-garde” when writing the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, adding that it would be a “new chapter” for the band and redefine their music.

Now he says in an Instagram post that he’s playing “dark stuff” on his Gretsch White Falcon guitar.

He says: “Well, It has begun. The process. New music for Behemoth. Interesting to hear how the dark stuff sounds when played on White Falcon. It kinda gets me on a different track and I’m liking it a lot.”

Darski also said he expected the new material to have post-punk influences.

Behemoth are playing The Satanist in full on tour this year.

A photo posted by on

BEHEMOTH 2016 TOUR DATES

Apr 21: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Apr 22: New York Webster Hall, NY
Apr 23: Boston Royale, MA
Apr 25: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC
Apr 26: Toronto The Phoenix Concert Theater, ON
Apr 27: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI
Apr 29: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL
Apr 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN
May 01: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS
May 05: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO
May 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
May 06: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
May 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA
Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, AT
Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock NO
Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland
Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland
Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany
Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany
Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary
Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France
Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland
Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

See more Metal Hammer news