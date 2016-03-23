Behemoth start work on Satanist follow-up

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has revealed he’s started work on the band’s next album.
The singer said in January that he has been inspired by the “avant-garde” when writing the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, adding that it would be a “new chapter” for the band and redefine their music.
Now he says in an Instagram post that he’s playing “dark stuff” on his Gretsch White Falcon guitar.
He says: “Well, It has begun. The process. New music for Behemoth. Interesting to hear how the dark stuff sounds when played on White Falcon. It kinda gets me on a different track and I’m liking it a lot.”
Darski also said he expected the new material to have post-punk influences.
Behemoth are playing The Satanist in full on tour this year.
BEHEMOTH 2016 TOUR DATES
Apr 21: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Apr 22: New York Webster Hall, NY
Apr 23: Boston Royale, MA
Apr 25: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC
Apr 26: Toronto The Phoenix Concert Theater, ON
Apr 27: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI
Apr 29: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL
Apr 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN
May 01: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS
May 05: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO
May 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
May 06: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
May 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA
Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, AT
Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock NO
Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland
Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland
Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany
Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany
Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary
Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France
Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland
Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France