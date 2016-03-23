Behemoth start work on Satanist follow-up

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has revealed he’s started work on the band’s next album.

The singer said in January that he has been inspired by the “avant-garde” when writing the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, adding that it would be a “new chapter” for the band and redefine their music.

Now he says in an Instagram post that he’s playing “dark stuff” on his Gretsch White Falcon guitar.

He says: “Well, It has begun. The process. New music for Behemoth. Interesting to hear how the dark stuff sounds when played on White Falcon. It kinda gets me on a different track and I’m liking it a lot.”

Darski also said he expected the new material to have post-punk influences.

Behemoth are playing The Satanist in full on tour this year.

Apr 21: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 22: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 23: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 25: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Apr 26: Toronto The Phoenix Concert Theater, ON

Apr 27: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 29: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Apr 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

May 01: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 05: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO

May 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 06: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, AT

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock NO

Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland

Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany

Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany

Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary

Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France