Behemoth bring in children’s choir for new studio album

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski posts video showing children singing along to their new material in the studio

Adam \u2018Nergal\u2019 Darski
Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has posted a short video on Instagram showing a group of children singing along to some of the band’s new material.

The Polish outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, with the new clip showing the guitarist and vocalist leading the kids through a rehearsal in the studio.

Darski says: “Well, one thing I know for a fact – I love children and animals and they seem to return that love. Might be hated by PIS-followers and Catholics of all kind, but somehow I feed on their obscurity and ignorance – so bring it on, fuckers!

“Either way, we are exploring some ideas for the new Behemoth album that are rather spectacular. Be patient, both fans and our haters. You will receive us well very soon.”

He adds: “I would love to thank all the kids for the passion they delivered and all their parents for such a liberal upbringing… hands down!”

Last week it was revealed that The Satanist and Evangelion were to be released on limited edition cassette later this month.

Behemoth will head out on the road from May. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

