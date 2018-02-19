Behemoth bring in children’s choir for new studio album

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has posted a short video on Instagram showing a group of children singing along to some of the band’s new material.

The Polish outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, with the new clip showing the guitarist and vocalist leading the kids through a rehearsal in the studio.

Darski says: “Well, one thing I know for a fact – I love children and animals and they seem to return that love. Might be hated by PIS-followers and Catholics of all kind, but somehow I feed on their obscurity and ignorance – so bring it on, fuckers!

“Either way, we are exploring some ideas for the new Behemoth album that are rather spectacular. Be patient, both fans and our haters. You will receive us well very soon.”

He adds: “I would love to thank all the kids for the passion they delivered and all their parents for such a liberal upbringing… hands down!”

Last week it was revealed that The Satanist and Evangelion were to be released on limited edition cassette later this month.

Behemoth will head out on the road from May. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Pulp Summer Slam Manila, Philippines Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PM Valley View Casino Center San Diego, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PM FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PM Papa Murphy's Park Sacramento, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PM Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, Canada Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PM South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, Canada Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PM Big Four Calgary, Canada Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PM Shaw Centre Edmonton, Canada Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PM Bell MTS Centre Winnipeg, Canada Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PM The Armory Minneapolis, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PM Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Detroit, United States Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PM Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PM Place Bell Laval, Canada Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PM Mohegan Sun Uncasville, United States Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PM PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, United States Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PM Santander Arena Reading, United States Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PM Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, United States Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PM Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, United States Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PM KeyBank Pavilion Pittsburgh, United States Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PM Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, United States Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PM VUHL Amphitheater Virginia Beach, United States Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, United States Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PM Orlando Amphitheater Orlando, United States Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PM Smart Financial Centre Houston, United States Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PM The Bomb Factory Dallas, United States Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PM Austin 360 Amphitheater Austin, United States Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Gefle Metal Fest Gavle, Sweden Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Ilosaarirock Joensuu, Finland Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Metaldays Tolmin, Slovenia Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Brutal Assault Festival Jaromer, Czech Republic Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Into The Grave Leeuwarden, Netherlands Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Belgium Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Summer Breeze Sinbronn, Germany

