Behemoth bring in children’s choir for new studio album

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has posted a short video on Instagram showing a group of children singing along to some of the band’s new material.
The Polish outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, with the new clip showing the guitarist and vocalist leading the kids through a rehearsal in the studio.
Darski says: “Well, one thing I know for a fact – I love children and animals and they seem to return that love. Might be hated by PIS-followers and Catholics of all kind, but somehow I feed on their obscurity and ignorance – so bring it on, fuckers!
“Either way, we are exploring some ideas for the new Behemoth album that are rather spectacular. Be patient, both fans and our haters. You will receive us well very soon.”
He adds: “I would love to thank all the kids for the passion they delivered and all their parents for such a liberal upbringing… hands down!”
Last week it was revealed that The Satanist and Evangelion were to be released on limited edition cassette later this month.
Behemoth will head out on the road from May. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pulp Summer Slam
|Manila, Philippines
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Valley View Casino Center
|San Diego, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PM
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Papa Murphy's Park
|Sacramento, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|South Okanagan Events Centre
|Penticton, Canada
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Big Four
|Calgary, Canada
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Shaw Centre
|Edmonton, Canada
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Bell MTS Centre
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|Detroit, United States
|Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Place Bell
|Laval, Canada
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Mohegan Sun
|Uncasville, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, United States
|Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Santander Arena
|Reading, United States
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati, United States
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PM
|KeyBank Pavilion
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow, United States
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PM
|VUHL Amphitheater
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Orlando Amphitheater
|Orlando, United States
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Smart Financial Centre
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Bomb Factory
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Austin 360 Amphitheater
|Austin, United States
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gefle Metal Fest
|Gavle, Sweden
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ilosaarirock
|Joensuu, Finland
|Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metaldays
|Tolmin, Slovenia
|Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brutal Assault Festival
|Jaromer, Czech Republic
|Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Into The Grave
|Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz Metal Festival
|Kortrijk, Belgium
|Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Summer Breeze
|Sinbronn, Germany